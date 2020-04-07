wrestling / News
Brodie Lee to Wrestle on This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW has announced a new matchup for tomorrow’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It will be The Exalted One of The Dark Order, Brodie Lee, who will be in action. You can check out the announcement below.
AEW Dynamite will air tomorrow night on TNT at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
* Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears (First-Round TNT Title Tournament)
* Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. The Best Friends
* Lance Archer in action
* Brodie Lee in action
Tomorrow night on Dynamite. The #ExaltedOne @ThisBrodieLee will be in action!
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/66vsFl0mmE
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 7, 2020
