Brodie Lee Tribute Show Set For This Week’s Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will pay tribute to the late Brodie Lee. AEW announced on Monday that this week’s episode will honor Lee, who passed away over the weekend due to a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

The previously-scheduled New Year’s Smash shows have been bumped a week and will now air on January 6th and 13th. This week’s show will feature tributes to Lee as well as matches dedicated to Lee, including:

* Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & 10 vs. Team Taz

* Young Bucks & Colt Cabana vs. Matt Hardy & Private Party

* Hangman, John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. MJF, Santana & Ortiz

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Evil Uno & Grayson v. Eddie Kingston, Butcher & Blade

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we’ll celebrate the life of Jon Huber (Mr. Brodie Lee) with a show including tributes and a special card of matches dedicated to The Exalted One. This night is intended to honor Jon, but also this is for Amanda, and their sons Brodie (-1) & Nolan. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 28, 2020

