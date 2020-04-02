AEW News: Brodie Lee Plays Up Vince McMahon References on Dynamite, Post-Dynamite Recap

– Brodie Lee continued to channel Vince McMahon during the Dark Order segment on this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the segment below, in which Lee continues to play the control freak and demanded that his minions call him “Mr. Brodie,” which looked to be a a reference to the “Mr. McMahon” character. When a minion yawned, he snapped at him.

As noted last week, Lee made a few McMahon references in his segment on that episode as well which is rumored to have upset people in WWE.

– AEW released the following post-Dynamite recap video featuring Jim Ross, Taz, and Excalibur breaking down the episode: