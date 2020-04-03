Brodie Lee Reveals How Vince McMahon & Triple H Reacted To Him Asking for His WWE Release, Says Triple H Was Worried About ‘Sinking Ship’ Perception of WWE

On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Brodie Lee discussed how Vince McMahon and Triple H responded to him asking for his release from WWE, how Triple H was worried about the ‘sinking ship’ perception of WWE, and how he told Lee that he might be able to get him matches in New Japan. He also said that WWE offered him “ungodly money” to stay. Highlights are below.

On how Vince McMahon and Triple H reacted to him requesting his release: “I remember Vince called me and we had two 20 minute conversations, we just talked like humans, and it was very, you know how Vince is very, almost robot like in ways, but when you talk to him, he’s a good person, almost. It was crazy. He’s like, ‘Well what do you want, do you want more money, do you want a push?’ I said, ‘No, at this point, I don’t want either that.’ I also didn’t realize at the time that other people had asked for their releases, but not publicly. So a bunch of people had done that. And Hunter even told me later, he goes, ‘We can’t release you or it’s going to make, like, people are jumping off the sinking ship.'”

On Vince calling him and telling him he can’t let him go: “I thought, honestly, that they were going to do it [give him his release], and then after the second conversation with Vince, he called me and said, ‘Hey man, for business reasons, I can’t let you go.’ And I said, ‘OK, that’s totally fair, it’s your decision, obviously I signed the contract, no ill will on that respect,’ I say can I get out, because they had added six months to my contract for a wrist surgery I had, I said, ‘Can I get out in November?’ He goes, ‘That’s a question for somebody else.’ I said, ‘OK.'”

On how Triple H telling him he could possibly get him matches in New Japan: “Hunter called me and said, ‘What do you want to do?’ I said, ‘I want to wrestle.’ He goes, ‘Do you want to go to New Japan?’ I was like, ‘Yes, 100%, can we make that happen?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I think I can make that happen.’ Then, of course, never happened and nothing ever came of it. Then we talked about going to NXT, and that never happened.”

On how WWE offered him “ungodly money” to stay: “I was offered contracts all the way up to the day they, we were still talking about a contract the day they called me to release me. I had been offered contracts. Because that was their, kind of, I think, their MO at that time is, let’s just keep everybody. And I think they knew I’m gone, and I’m going to go to AEW as soon as I can. It was ungodly money, honestly, I could never even imagine making that money in wrestling, and it was literally just to stay home. It’s insane because with two kids, a wife, and it’s like, what do I do, and thank God my wife was like, ‘No, you need to get out and do something else.'”

