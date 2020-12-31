Brodie Lee’s Wife Comments On Tonight’s Episode of Dynamite

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is a celebration of Brodie Lee’s life, and Lee’s wife took to social media to comment on the episode. Amanda Huber posted to her Instagram account to share her thoughts on the show and ask fans to tune in to celebrate Lee. You can see the post below.

Huber wrote:

“Tonight on @tntdrama the incredible team at @allelitewrestling is paying tribute to @brodielee The entire @aewontnt show from top to bottom is thought out with so much love and care.

It’s going to be emotional and overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible. I urge you to tune in and celebrate the most amazing person I had the privilege of loving.”