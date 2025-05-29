wrestling / News

Brody King Advances To AEW International Match On AEW Dynamite

May 28, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Brody King 5-28-25 Image Credit: AEW

Brody King is headed to AEW Fyter Fest, winning a qualifying match for a shot at the International Championship on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw King defeat Josh Alexander in order to advance to next week’s Fyter Fest four-way match for Kenny Omega’s Championship.

The remaining to competitors for the match will be determined on this week’s Collision.

