wrestling / News
Brody King Advances To AEW International Match On AEW Dynamite
Brody King is headed to AEW Fyter Fest, winning a qualifying match for a shot at the International Championship on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw King defeat Josh Alexander in order to advance to next week’s Fyter Fest four-way match for Kenny Omega’s Championship.
The remaining to competitors for the match will be determined on this week’s Collision.
The "@Walking_Weapon" Josh Alexander and @BrodyXKing are beating the hell out of each other!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/oguJweYw4v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
GERMAN SUPLEX ON THE APRON!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/85yGtcwQEx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
I don't think that's such a good idea @Walking_Weapon!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/QkhEWE5MYI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025
More Trending Stories
- AEW Roster Reportedly Banged Up After Double or Nothing, Wrestlers Waiting on Clearances for TV Tapings
- Two NXT Talents Expected To Join Main Roster Soon (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- John Cena Says He Steals From Stephanie McMahon For His Heel Work
- Cedric Alexander Says He Questioned Re-Signing With WWE When He Saw The Hurt Syndicate in AEW