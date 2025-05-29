Brody King Advances To AEW International Match On AEW Dynamite

Brody King is headed to AEW Fyter Fest, winning a qualifying match for a shot at the International Championship on this week’s Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw King defeat Josh Alexander in order to advance to next week’s Fyter Fest four-way match for Kenny Omega’s Championship.

The remaining to competitors for the match will be determined on this week’s Collision.

The "@Walking_Weapon" Josh Alexander and @BrodyXKing are beating the hell out of each other! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/oguJweYw4v — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025

GERMAN SUPLEX ON THE APRON! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & MAX pic.twitter.com/85yGtcwQEx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2025