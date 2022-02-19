Brody King On How His AEW Signing Came Together, Future Goals With House Of Black

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Brody King discussed how his AEW signing came together, his future goals in AEW with House of Black, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brody King on how his AEW signing came together: “I had met Tony a few years ago. He knew who I was. Cutting my teeth and Ring of Honor, meeting The Bucks, and meeting a couple of other people, it was just like all these pieces kind of fell into place. Then with Malakai joining, it was like kind of the perfect fit. He pitched the idea to Tony, and Tony liked it a lot. I talked to him when we all got released from Ring of Honor. I messaged him and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s try to catch up sometime.’ I was like, ‘Well, I can be anywhere within a few hours.’ He’s like, ‘Well, why don’t you come out to Indianapolis and Minneapolis.’ I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be there.’ So I flew myself out there, we talked, and here I am now.”

On working for Tony Khan: “He’s an incredibly kind person too. It’s crazy knowing what he’s involved with on a day-to-day basis between wrestling, football, and soccer. My head would explode. The fact that he has even two minutes to talk to another human is crazy. It’s been a really awesome experience. Everyone here is awesome and cool and welcoming. Everywhere you turn, there is someone you can learn from – [Jericho], Dean Malenko, Big Show, Mark Henry. Anywhere, you can go to someone and get a different piece of advice or opinion. That’s what I want the most. When I come out of a match, I don’t want to know what I did good, I want to know what I did bad or what I could do better.”

On his future goals in AEW with House of Black: “I think with House of Black, we have something different to offer. I don’t want to compare it to anything directly, but it has a very Ministry of Darkness aura around it and that was something that latched onto me as a kid. Watching all these crazy people and crucifying Stone Cold. That was stuff that grabbed me as a kid. So to be able to put our spin on something like that and be a darker element of wrestling that I feel has been missing for quite some time is awesome. There is a lot to work with, and there’s a lot to grow with. I think Malakai is one of the best wrestlers on the planet, so being able to learn and grow and team with him, I feel our chemistry works well. Our styles are very different, but they work in unison.”

