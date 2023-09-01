Brody King Reportedly Broke His Hand At AEW All In

It was previously reported that amid all of the CM Punk and Jack Perry drama from last week, there were rumors that Brody King was so angry that he punched “an object,” but more details weren’t provided. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, King broke his hand at AEW All In, leading to rumors that he did so when he punched a wall.

The rumors suggest that there were witnesses who saw him punch the wall and may have broken his hand or wrist hours before his match.

However, King himself claims that he broke his hand during the match, when it hit the guardrail. He reportedly claimed that he did get angry backstage, but never punched a wall. Instead he kicked a garbage can out of frustration. Some people have denied this and claimed those reporting it were “being worked.”