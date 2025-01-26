wrestling / News

Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart Become the Hounds of Hell on AEW Collision

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Hounds of Hell AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

The House of Black is no more, as Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart rebranded as the Hounds of Hell on AEW Collision. All three came out with the new name before Matthews and King defeated the Gates of Agony. Hart then joined them in the ring after the match.

As previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to be done with AEW and will be a free agent in February or March.

