Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart Become the Hounds of Hell on AEW Collision
The House of Black is no more, as Brody King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart rebranded as the Hounds of Hell on AEW Collision. All three came out with the new name before Matthews and King defeated the Gates of Agony. Hart then joined them in the ring after the match.
As previously reported, Malakai Black is believed to be done with AEW and will be a free agent in February or March.
Welcome The Hounds of HELL!
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on @tntdrama & @SportsOnMax@Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/Z0t3kQTBV7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
The Hounds of Hell FEEDING off the howls of Daily's Place!@Brodyxking | @SNM_Buddy | @TheJuliaHart | @thekaun | @ToaLiona pic.twitter.com/3zm0k2DRIF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 26, 2025
