Brody King Comments on Edge’s New Stable Following Raw

House of Black member Brody King had a little spice directed at Edge and Damian Priest following their promo on Raw. Edge and Priest appeared on Monday’s show and cut a promo in which Edge said that Priest had denied his nature for too long and Priest said it was an easy decision to pledge his loyalty to the Rated-R Superstar. AJ Styles attacked Edge and nearly Con-Chair-To’d him, but Priest made the save and they beat Styles down.

After the segment, King posted to Twitter, quote retweeting a “Name this stable” post from WWE with:

“When you order House of Black on Wish.com”