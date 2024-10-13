Brody King Says Darby Allin Connected Him With Tony Khan The Day After ROH Closed

Brody King says Darby Allin got him connected with Tony Khan immediately after ROH’s closure. King and Allin competed at AEW WrestleDream, and King spoke with Mark O’Brien of Bodyslam.net before the show talking about how Allin helped him get a job with AEW when ROH closed in late 2021.

“I wouldn’t say uncomfortable it was definitely different you know I think a lot of people know that I’m a little more reserved on camera,” King said about his persona (per Fightful). “As far as like my personal life you know, I’m not shy about it in interviews or anything like that, but I feel like the general casual audience probably doesn’t know a lot of that and they don’t know the inner workings. Like they’re used to seeing me as this like more cold robotic, like House of Black member. That’s like — you know, I feel like when me, Malakai, and Buddy are together, that’s a whole different Brody King in itself. It’s like a hive mind of the three of us. But yeah, it was definitely different.”

He continued, “But I hope that the audience kind of gets a little bit of that backstory and they know why this is so personal. I mean, Darby is right. The day that Ring of Honor closed, he texted me the very next day and said, hey this is Tony Khan’s number he’s expecting you to call him and it’s like you know that stuff like that is like not is nothing I can ever repay but you know me and Darby don’t see eye to eye in all facets of our life so you know where I think that there’s a baseline of respect and you know maybe love there somewhere but sometimes you got to fight it out to to get through the weeds.”

Allin picked up the win over King at last night’s show.