ROH News: Brody King Dealing With Injury, Details On ROH Events At The End of the Month, ROH Unauthorized Returning

– PWInsider reports that Brody King is currently dealing with an ankle injury. King is currently one of the reigning ROH Six-Man Champions with Marty Scurll and PCO and one half of the NWA Tag Team Champions with PCO.

– ROH’s August 24 event in Atlanta will be main evented by a Champions vs. All-Stars eight-man tag team match. Meanwhile, NJPW’s Chase Owens will work that show as well as the August 25 event in Nashville. That is believed to be the final event in the Nashville Fairgrounds ARena. Jeff Cobb is expected to be back in ROH after the G1 Climax at this time.

– ROH is set to bring back ‘ROH Unauthorized’, which is a concept where anything can happen on the show.