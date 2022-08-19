Brody King Discusses Mixing His Wrestling Character With His Band God’s Hate

Brody King is not just a wresling star; he’s part of the hardcore band God’s Hate and he recently discussed his work in both fields. King spoke with We Are The Pit for a new interview and discussed navigating the two different artistic industries and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On mixing his wrestling character with his band: “I feel like I’ve been able to blend both Brody King the wrestler and Brody King the singer God’s Hate; I feel like I’ve been able to kind of blur the lines between the two. I definitely look at performing and God’s Hate differently since being a pro-wrestler on TV; ’cause when you’re an independent wrestler, you’re performing in front of 200 people and you have to connect with the people there. When you’re on live TV, you have to perform for a million people that are watching you live across the world that are not in the arena. So it’s like, I’m trying to blur the line with that and God’s Hate, where I’m trying to give the people that are gonna watch this on YouTube a show, I’m trying to give the people that are there experiencing a show. I want everybody to feel the emotion and the energy that’s happening at that moment, through the pictures that they’re gonna see, through the videos that they’re gonna see. And you know, obviously in the live performance.”

On the band having its own gimmick of sorts: “It’s funny ’cause, I’ve never thought of hardcore music having gimmicks; some people try to do it and it comes off corny. I feel God’s Hate has found a way to do it, where it’s like people go, “Well, that makes sense. You know their lead singer is a professional wrestler.” At the same time, it’s not far from who we are as people; we [as in the band] are very… I don’t even know the proper word… caveman-esque.”