Brody King Doesn’t See His Feud With Darby Allin Ending Any Time Soon

Brody King has had an on-and-off feud with Darby Allin in AEW, and he doesn’t see it ending until one of them are gone. King spoke with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con and was asked whether there was anyone that he wants a “blood feud” with.

“I feel like my blood feud with Darby Allin is never-ending until one of us is literally in the ground,” King said (per Fightful). “He has the tattooed on his chest, ‘Nothing’s over til you’re underground, and I don’t think that feud will ever be over.’”

He smiled and continued, “It’s more than a title for me if I can put him six feet too. I have his headstone tattooed on my leg.”