Brody King Names His Dream Match For AEW All In
Brody King has listed his dream match for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. King and Danhausen were speaking with ComicBook Nation for a new interview when King was asked the question. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:
On his dream All In match: “Is this a dream scenario, or is it in a trios? That question is hard. Are we talking within the realms of AEW? I think it would be stupid to not say CMFTR. They are the top dogs, and I am the dog.”
On which Violence Unlimited member he’d want to bring into House of Black: “It’s Homicide, 100%. I can only imagine…if you’ve never seen Homicide or his promos, I recommend you go do it immediately. He’s the best. He’s also a great professional wrestle. But I can only imagine Malakai Black doing a House of Black promo, and then Homicide just busting out and doing a Homicide promo, where he usually talks about stabbing somebody with a fork. He’s great.”
