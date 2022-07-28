wrestling / News

Brody King Gets Darby Allin’s Tombstone Tattooed On Him

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brody King AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Brody King challenged Darby Allin to a coffin match after weeks of attacks and previously beating him last week. In a post on Twitter, King revealed that he went to a new extreme ahead of the match: he got Allin’s tombstoned tattooed on him.

He wrote: “Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone…

