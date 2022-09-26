wrestling / News
Brody King Gives An Update On His Own AEW Status
September 26, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Buddy Matthews is believed to be done with AEW, joining Malakai Black as wrestlers that need to ‘recalibrate.’ This would seemingly end the House of Black faction and had people online questioning if Brody King would also leave.
King addressed the speculation on Twitter, posting a GIF that essentially says he’s not going anywhere.
— Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) September 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Mick Foley Recalls Wanting To Have Match With Hulk Hogan In TNA, His Impressions Of Hogan Outside Of The Ring
- Wardlow Says MJF’s Gimmick Is Who He Is, Says AEW World Title Has Been ‘In Shambles’
- Chris Jericho On Wrestling At 51, Criticism Of Him ‘Holding Down’ Talent
- More Backstage Details On Malakai Black & Other AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Being Contacted By WWE, AEW Stars Asking For Releases