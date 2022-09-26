wrestling / News

Brody King Gives An Update On His Own AEW Status

September 26, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brody King AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, Buddy Matthews is believed to be done with AEW, joining Malakai Black as wrestlers that need to ‘recalibrate.’ This would seemingly end the House of Black faction and had people online questioning if Brody King would also leave.

King addressed the speculation on Twitter, posting a GIF that essentially says he’s not going anywhere.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Brody King, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading