– AEW star and House of Black member Brody King responded to a TikTok video showing John Cena chatting with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Wrestle Ops Twitter account tweeted on the clip, “John Cena tried it with Rhea Ripley 😭😭😭” Meanwhile, Brody King wrote, “”Damnit… now i have to beat up John Cena.”

Brody King is stablemates with Buddy Matthews in House of Black. Matthews is rumored to be dating Rhea Ripley in real life. You can view the clip in question and King’s response below.

The backstage clip is from WWE Money in the Bank 2023 last Saturday. As noted, Cena made a surprise appearance at the event.