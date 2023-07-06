wrestling / News

Brody King Jokes That He Has to Beat Up John Cena Now Over Rhea Ripley Clip

July 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Money in the Bank john Cena Image Credit: WWE

– AEW star and House of Black member Brody King responded to a TikTok video showing John Cena chatting with WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley. The Wrestle Ops Twitter account tweeted on the clip, “John Cena tried it with Rhea Ripley 😭😭😭” Meanwhile, Brody King wrote, “”Damnit… now i have to beat up John Cena.”

Brody King is stablemates with Buddy Matthews in House of Black. Matthews is rumored to be dating Rhea Ripley in real life. You can view the clip in question and King’s response below.

The backstage clip is from WWE Money in the Bank 2023 last Saturday. As noted, Cena made a surprise appearance at the event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Brody King, John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading