Brody King Jokingly Comments on Malakai Black Rumors

– As previously reported, there seem to be a lot of questions surrounding the status of AEW wrestler Malakai Black following his loss to Adam Cole on last night’s AEW Dynamite. Black’s House of Black stablemate, Brody King, has since commented on the rumors in a joking manner via social media.

Brody king wrote, “I’m going to miss my brother Malakai…I heard after last nights match @malakaiblxck is leaving wrestling forever and starting a traveling cat circus. I knew it was his true calling when he showed me a video of his cats reenacting a move for move Ospreay vs Ricochet match.” You can view his comments below.

Malakai Black later stated on his own Instagram Stories that he’s not retired, not injured, and not leaving AEW.