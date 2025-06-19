Brody King Gains Mainstream Media Attention After Wearing Abolish ICE Shirt on AEW Grand Slam Mexico

During last night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Brody King made a statement about current US poltical affairs by wearing an ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt. The shirt managed to get him mainstream attention from outlets like Fox News and TMZ.

Brody King walking out in Arena Mexico with an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt. What a guy. ❤️🇲🇽 #AEW #AEWGrandSlamMexico pic.twitter.com/nE5hOz9kEj — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) June 19, 2025

Brody King pulling up in an “Abolish ICE” shirt is some of the realest shit I’ve ever seen in wrestling 🇲🇽#AEWGrandSlamMexico pic.twitter.com/TAlX79PWIH — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) June 19, 2025

AEW Star Brody King Wears 'Abolish ICE' Shirt At Wrestling Event In Mexico | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/KGdPhRmyP1 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 19, 2025