Brody King Gains Mainstream Media Attention After Wearing Abolish ICE Shirt on AEW Grand Slam Mexico
During last night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Brody King made a statement about current US poltical affairs by wearing an ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt. The shirt managed to get him mainstream attention from outlets like Fox News and TMZ.
Brody King's Abolish ICE shirt.
Brody King walking out in Arena Mexico with an “Abolish ICE” t-shirt. What a guy. ❤️🇲🇽 #AEW #AEWGrandSlamMexico
Brody King pulling up in an “Abolish ICE” shirt is some of the realest shit I’ve ever seen in wrestling 🇲🇽#AEWGrandSlamMexico pic.twitter.com/TAlX79PWIH
AEW Star Brody King Wears 'Abolish ICE' Shirt At Wrestling Event In Mexico | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/KGdPhRmyP1
AEW star Brody King wears 'abolish ICE' shirt before match in Mexico https://t.co/5IT2Rp9dyQ
