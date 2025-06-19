wrestling / News

Brody King Gains Mainstream Media Attention After Wearing Abolish ICE Shirt on AEW Grand Slam Mexico

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Brody King 5-28-25 Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Brody King made a statement about current US poltical affairs by wearing an ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt. The shirt managed to get him mainstream attention from outlets like Fox News and TMZ.

