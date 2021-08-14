Brody King Off NJPW Resurgence ‘Due to Unforeseen Circumstances’

– Brody King will no longer be in action tonight at New Japan’s Resurgence event. NJPW has issued a statement that Brody King has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled matchup at tonight’s Resurgence card “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Adrian Quest will be replacing King in the scheduled 10-man tag team matchup since King will not be on the show.

Since Quest was moved from his slot in the opening dark match for tonight’s event, Jordan Clearwater will be stepping up to replace him in that bout. You can see the full statement from New Japan on tonight’s Resurgence event below:

Brody King to miss competition at Resurgence 【NJoA】 Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brody King will be unable to compete at Resurgence. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing King wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. As a result of King’s absence, the following changes have been made to tonight’s card. 3rd Match Yuya Uemura, King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Lio Rush vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs Yuya Uemura, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Lio Rush vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs Dark Match Adrian Quest, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs Barrett Brown, Bateman & Misterioso Jordan Clearwater, Kevin Knight & The DKC vs Barrett Brown, Bateman & Misterioso