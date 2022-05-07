Brody King On Creative Freedom In AEW, Possibly Taking Indy Bookings In the UK

Brody King recently discussed the amount of creative freedom that he has in AEW, the possibility of the House of Black appearing in the UK and more. King spoke with Soundsphere for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On his band’s performance at OutbreakFest having to be canceled: “Unfortunately, Outbreakfest had to get canceled because of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.”

On on coming to the UK as a wrestler: “There has been some rumblings of House of Black personally taking some independent bookings in the UK or Europe. The day that AEW gets to come over there, I’m sure the entrance alone will blow everyone away.”

On his creative freedom in AEW: “We are very fortunate in AEW where, within reason, Tony Khan is willing to let us have a concept and idea and run with it. If it doesn’t work, he’ll tell you, and if it’s working, he’ll tell you too. The House of Black is something AEW didn’t have yet — they had the Dark Order, which had darker nuances involved with that, but we’re pushing the boundaries even more going into religious cues and black metal and death metal. We’re working on a different platform. It’s not silly, it’s not goofy, it’s pretty serious, but within that, we can still have fun with it and we are able to present a product that is unique to AEW. The House of Black is completely unique to them, it was created and conceived within AEW. To be able to present the product and see where it’s gone so far in such a little time, it hasn’t even been six months, and it feels like we’re getting a lot of momentum behind it.”