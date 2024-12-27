Brody King On Fulfilling a Goal By Competing at Wrestle Dynasty, Would Like to Face Shingo Takagi

Brody King says he’s fulfilling a long-held goal by competing at Wrestle Dynasty and named some NJPW stars he’d like to face off with. King will battle David Finlay at the PPV, and he spoke with spoke with NJPW’s site for a new interview and you can see the highlights below:

On his match at Wrestle Dynasty: “I’m always up for the challenge, and whenever I go anywhere I want to challenge the top guy. Whoever the most feared person is in that promotion. I think the War Dogs have staked a claim on being excessively violent, and David Finlay is the head of that snake.”

On competing at the Tokyo Dome being a coal of his: “There were many times during NJPW STRONG that I felt like going back to Japan might happen, but with schedule conflicts or whatever, it didn’t work out. When I beat Minoru Suzuki (Capital Collision 2022) it really felt like that was on the cards, but I joined House of Black in AEW and that took precedent for a while. Now even as I’m in House of Black, I’m able to have a lot more of my own vision and my own path. My goal has always been to wrestle for NJPW in the Tokyo Dome, so this is a real goal being fulfilled.”

On matches with NJPW stars he’d like to have: “I’d love to do House of Black vs War Dogs, House of Black vs LIJ as well. Me and Shingo is a dream match for me. There’s a lot of people, a huge list of singles, tag teams, trios I want to wrestle, but Shingo Takagi is very high on that list.”