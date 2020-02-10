Brody King on Why He Re-Signed With ROH, His Growth as a Performer in 2019

Brody King spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing his decision to re-sign with ROH and more. You can see some highlights below:

On his decision to re-sign with ROH: “I wouldn’t say it was easy. In the current climate of wrestling, or whatever you want to call it, there are so many options for a wrestler out there. And I’d say that right now there’s no better time to be a wrestler. But as far as how I dealt with business with Ring of Honor and the way they treated me, it was a much easier decision to stay with them and move forward with what we’ve been doing with Villain Enterprises and all the plans we have going forward.”

On his growth as a performer over the past year: “It was huge. You always think about what’s different from the indies to Ring of Honor, to WWE or to wherever you want to go. How they can change you as a performer, that next step. And it was so much different than I thought it would be. Being around guys like Marty [Scurll], Jay Lethal and the Briscoes, just seeing how they all operate and how they perform as wrestlers, makes you a better performer. It’s the whole “iron sharpens iron” by working with the best. And some of those guys are some of the best wrestlers on the planet.”

On the company’s treatment of Villain Enterprises: “They see Villain Enterprises work. We do what we do best, and we work very well together. We all have very different styles, so to have us all gel well together is a rare thing. I think the future for Villain Enterprises is bright.”

On his success in 2019: “2019 was a proving period for me, and I think 2020 is me pushing forward and proving that I’m an asset to the company,” King told Newsweek. “I’m an incredible performer and I would love to have a good singles run. I would love to go for some championships. I’m not there to be a low-to-midcard guy. I’m there to be the main event, and that’s what I’m going to try and prove.”