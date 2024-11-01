Brody King Praises Julia Hart For Coming Out Of Her Shell: ‘She’s Got It All’

Brody King is a big believer in Julia Hart, praising the House of Black member for coming out of her shell. King spoke with Wrestlesphere for a new interview and during the conversation he spoke about Hart’s growth over the past year before she suffered the injury that put her out of action.

“I think you’ve seen someone come out of their shell completely and mature into the performer that they are today,” King said (per Fightful). “I don’t think anybody would have ever thought that the bubbly little cheerleader would have been this gothic powerhouse, coming in with fire and the crazy hat and all that stuff. It’s night and day from what she started with and what she is now, whether she’s the same Julia her entire career or that changes, I think it shows range. It shows what she can evolve into as a competitor and as an entertainer.”

He continued, “She’s 22 years old and I think that the future is literally endless for her. She’s athletic, she has the full package of what you would want in a professional wrestler or even if she wanted to translate that to film or TV, she’s got it all.”

Hart has said that she’s ready to make her return, though there’s no word on when she’ll do so.