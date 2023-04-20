Brody King On How Punk Music is Represented in Wrestling, Says CM Punk Opened That Door

Hardcore and punk music has had an increased crossover with wrestling in recent years, and Brody King discussed that overlap in a new interview. King is the vocalist for God’s Hate in addition to his work in AEW, and he spoke with Robbie Fox of My Mom’s Basement for a new interview where he discussed the topic. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On there being more punk representation now in wrestling: “100%. It is unique that, when we were growing up, there was The Headbangers, Mosh and Thrasher, and it was like, that’s not them. That’s a fucking gimmick, someone dressed them up. It was all just a gimmick. I think anything like that, aside from Jerry Lynn, Jerry Lynn is the best, and he is a true metalhead and lives by what he says.

“But now there is actual representation for kids like myself that were growing up, wanting to see these people be the real thing in real life. CM Punk was really the one that kind of blew the door open for that. He was six-foot-one, six-foot-two, normal body guy, tattoos. He looks like someone that would be going to a punk or hardcore show. He’s not Batista-big or whatever, but he had that attitude, and he had that fire behind him that you could tell that he was real.”

On helping get people into punk music: “Now you have me, you have Darby Allin, you have The Butcher, Andy Williams, who is from Every Time I Die, or as just says, from music now. You got Ruby Soho. You got all these people that are actually representing punk and hardcore music in a proper way, know what they’re talking about. You put them on a podcast, they can talk about music forever. I’ve hung out with Darby. Just the other day, he’s just like, ‘Hey, you want to meet Raymond Pettibon?’ I was just kind, ‘What the fuck, dude?’ The guy did all the Black Flag artwork. I’m like, ‘Hey, man, nice to meet you, big fan.’ He was kind of a weirdo, but he was great. But it’s cool that kids can listen to a podcast like this and be like, ‘Oh, I want to know more about Brody,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, what’s God’s Hate, or what’s Dead Body, or what’s King Nine?’ I’ve had a lot of kids come up to me and be like, ‘Hey, I got into hardcore music because of you, and now I like this band and this band. Do you have any other hands you’d like to recommend?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, listen to all this.”

On several AEW stars coming to a hardcore music show during Full Gear weekend: “Like King Nine was saying in their podcast, during Full Gear, we played a show in Brooklyn. It was King Nine, God’s Hate, Living Weapon, and Eternal Bleeding. A lot of wrestling fans came to that show, and a lot of wrestlers came to that show. It was Darby, Santana, Ortiz, Eddie Kingston, Ethan Page, Danny Garcia, Isiah Kassidy. They were in the pit, stage-diving. But it was a lot of their first experience in a hardcore show, and watching their faces was really funny. Darby is used to that, he knows what he’s doing. But a lot of those guys are just like, ‘What the fuck is happening?’”

On going viral for stage diving: “It’s funny, the people that don’t understand that that is allowed in that environment. There was the picture of me going viral stage-diving at Sound and Fury, and wrestling Reddit was not having it. They were just like, ‘This is dangerous, you’re gonna paralyze somebody.’ They’re just harping on me. I’m like, those people knew what was happening, I knew what was happening. It was safe, it’s fine, shut up.'”