Brody King Reflects On Feud With Darby Allin

Brody King discussed his goals for the future and feud with Darby Allin while speaking with Wrestlesphere (per Fightful).

The AEW star feels being World Champion and working with Samoa Joe is the next goals he can achieve.

“This program with Darby kind of came out of left field when he made that open challenge and I feel like I was able to express myself in a different way than I have been the last couple years with House of Black. You got to see a little bit more behind the curtain and there was a little bit more personal life of Brody King, even kind of throwing it back to coming out with the camo jacket and face mask. I would love to wrestle Samoa Joe. That’s always the day one person in AEW (that I’ve wanted to wrestle). He was someone that I watched early on in my training career and ever since he’s just been one of my top favorite wrestlers. Just stepping with people that I haven’t and going different places and having them experience what my brand of wrestling is…that’s what my goals are. I want to be AEW Heavyweight champion, that would be really awesome someday, but I’m not going to hang my hat on that.”