Brody King Hoping To Return to NJPW, Wants Trios Match with House of Black

In an interview with WrestleSphere, Brody King spoke about his future goals and said that he wanted to return to NJPW with the entire House of Black. Here are highlights:

On how he’s feeling after AEW WrestleDream: “Well first I used a lot of ice and ibuprofen! I’ve been watching the match back and taking it in for what it was to other people. Obviously when you’re in the moment and you’re in that atmosphere, it’s much different than watching it back. Across the board I’m really proud of that match and of course the outcome is not always what you want, but sometimes that doesn’t matter. I proved that I can be a singles competitor once again, when the time comes, and if there’s an opportunity to do that, I will always jump at it.”

On Dave Meltzer’s star ratings: “It’s easy for people to say ‘they’re not a wrestler, so they don’t know what they’re talking about’, but across the board you have to take everybody’s opinion good and bad for what it is. You can find little things in each one to critique yourself with and Meltzer loves modern wrestling. I mean he loves wrestling in general, he’s a wrestling historian. So of course it’s cool when you get a good score from him, but it’s not the be all and end all, because you’re going to have the opposite end to the spectrum telling you that it was the worst match they’ve ever seen.”

On what’s next: “I would love to go back to New Japan, in Japan specifically, and do some matches there. I would love to do a trios match with the House of Black in Japan, I think that would be really amazing! Of course having a title is cool, because it is another accomplishment under your belt, but that’s never been my ultimate goal in wrestling. Obviously with titles comes more money or more validation to certain people, but I look forward most to wrestling different people and pushing myself in different directions.”