Brody King Reveals His Car Was Stolen Recently

In posts on Twitter, ROH star Brody King revealed that his car was recently stolen and he has had a hard time dealing with police in the matter.

He wrote: “Having to deal with the cops has pissed me off much more than actually having my car stolen.”

He revealed to one fan that it was taken while he was at the grocery store. When another asked about it, he replied: “Yes actually. The cop that took the report last night over the phone apparently didn’t bother to make an actual report so i had to do that again today while being treated like I’m the idiot.”

He added that nothing had been recovered yet.

