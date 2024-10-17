Brody King Reveals His Interaction With MVP After His AEW Debut

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW star Brody King discussed MVP joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and his past history with the former WWE Superstar. Below are some highlights:

“If anybody knows my career, I’ve actually had a lot of history with MVP. We wrestled in MLW. When I was on the indies, he was one of the first persons to take me under his wing. I would consider him a mentor, he gave me a lot of advice when I was very young in the business. So when I saw him show up in AEW, it was as much a surprise to me as it was to the audience. And I walked up to him after it was done and said, ‘Welcome to AEW. I’m glad you’re here.’ Gave him a hug and a handshake.”

MVP made his AEW debut last month at Dynamite Grand Slam. Brody King was recently in action at last Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream, where he lost against Darby Allin in a singles match.