Brody King Officially Signs New ROH Contract
– It’s official. Brody King has signed a new contract to stay under the Ring of Honor (ROH) banner. You can check out ROH’s announcement for today below.
The official ROH tweet reads, “@Brodyxking has officially signed a new contract with ROH! Brody is more than just a wildly intense brawler…he is incredibly agile, can perform high flying moves, and has a strong amateur wrestling background. We are very proud to have Brody King on our roster!”
. @Brodyxking has officially signed a new contract with ROH!
Brody is more than just a wildly intense brawler… he is incredibly agile, can perform high flying moves, and has a strong amateur wrestling background.
We are very proud to have Brody King on our roster!#ROH 🤝 pic.twitter.com/SZUgAFsDHX
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 1, 2020
