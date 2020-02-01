wrestling / News

Brody King Officially Signs New ROH Contract

February 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brody King

– It’s official. Brody King has signed a new contract to stay under the Ring of Honor (ROH) banner. You can check out ROH’s announcement for today below.

The official ROH tweet reads, “@Brodyxking has officially signed a new contract with ROH! Brody is more than just a wildly intense brawler…he is incredibly agile, can perform high flying moves, and has a strong amateur wrestling background. We are very proud to have Brody King on our roster!”

