Brody King Talks About Possible Matches For The House of Black at Forbidden Door

In an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Wrestling Inc), Brody King spoke about possible opponents for the House of Black at the AEW-NPW Forbidden Door event next month. Here are highlights:

On the House of Black in NJPW: “I would love for the House of Black to be in New Japan, whether it be in Japan or here for Strong. I think that would be a cool thing to happen and I feel like there are so many match-ups that can happen that would blow people away. House of Black vs Los Ingobernables De Japon, or House of Black vs Suzuki-Gun would be awesome.”

On the upcoming Forbidden Door event: “I was very excited. I think that it’s awesome, and I feel like it’s an exciting time to be a wrestler and to be a fan. There are so many things and so many matches that can happen now that you never thought were possible before. So many people are working together to put wrestling in such a better place than it was before. I feel like it’s just overall very exciting. I don’t know about Forbidden Door but a dream match I have is definitely against Shingo Takagi.”