Brody King & Thunder Rosa Set For GCW Shows Next Month

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brody King GCW

Brody King and Thunder Rosa are GCW-bound, with both set to work for the promotion next month. GCW has announced that King will make his first appearance in over three years for the company at GCW Blood on the Hills, which takes place on December 17th in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Rosa is set to compete at GCW SO ALIVE on December 4th in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcements below.

Opponents have yet to be revealed for either competitor.

