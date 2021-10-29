wrestling / News
Brody King & Thunder Rosa Set For GCW Shows Next Month
Brody King and Thunder Rosa are GCW-bound, with both set to work for the promotion next month. GCW has announced that King will make his first appearance in over three years for the company at GCW Blood on the Hills, which takes place on December 17th in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Rosa is set to compete at GCW SO ALIVE on December 4th in Dallas, Texas. You can see the announcements below.
Opponents have yet to be revealed for either competitor.
*DALLAS UPDATE*
THUNDER ROSA returns to GCW on December 4th in DALLAS!
Tickets on Sale NOW:https://t.co/s0JPJ7e9B1
GCW presents
"SO ALIVE"
Sat, December 4th – 8PM
Irving Arena – Dallas, TX
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/NEPUbotwa9
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 29, 2021
*LA UPDATE*
BRODY KING returns to GCW on December 17th in LA!
Tickets on Sale NOW:https://t.co/rpqQ18VaT1
GCW presents
"Blood on the Hills"
Fri, December 17th – 8PM
The UCC – LA
Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/6GZkJ1FJn3
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) October 29, 2021
