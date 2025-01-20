Brody King Files To Trademark ‘Cerberus’

Fightful reports that on January 19, Brody King filed to trademark the term ‘Cerberus’, the second trademark King has filed for in the last week. As previously noted, King filed to trademark ‘Hounds of Hell’. Meanwhile, Buddy Matthews also filed to trademark ‘Hell Hounds’.

