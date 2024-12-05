wrestling / News

Brody King Answers David Finlay’s Challenge for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, Updated Lineup

December 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brody King AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

During today’s World Tag League event, Brody King answered the open challenge of David Finlay for NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty. That event happens on January 5 in the Tokyo Dome, the night after Wrestle Kingdom 19. Here is the updated lineup:

* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Great-O-Khan & HENARE (c) vs. The Young Bucks
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi OR Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* International Women’s Cup: TBD (AEW) vs. TBD (NJPW) vs. TBD (ROH) vs. TBD (STARDOM)
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs Ricochet
* Kenny Omega vs. Gabe Kidd
* Yota Tsuji vs. Jack Perry
* Shota Umino vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* David Finlay vs. Brody King

