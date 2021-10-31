Brody King vs. Ryan Galeone Added to Beyond Wrestling & WWR’s Reverse the Curse

– Beyond Wrestling has announced that Brody King has been added to the promotion’s upcoming event with WWR, Reverse the Curse, slated for November 7. King will be facing Ryan Galeone at the event.

Reverse the Curse is set for Sunday, November 7 at the Arts At The Armory in Somerville, Massachusetts. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Matt Cardona vs. Teddy Goodz

* Brody King vs. Ryan Galeone

* Jeff Cobb vs. Wheeler YUTA

* Rickey Shane Page vs. Alec Price

* Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) vs. Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

* Masha Slamovich vs. Manders

* Max The Impaler vs. Megan Bayne

* Alisha Edwards vs. Kaia McKenna

* Jody Threat vs. B3CCA

* Heidi Howitzer vs. Kennedi Copeland

* Also scheduled for action: Eel O’Neal, Jordan Blade, and Trish Adora