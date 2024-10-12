– During a recent interview with Stephanie Chase ahead of AEW WrestleDream, Brody King discussed facing Darby Allin at the pay-per-view event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Brody King on Darby Allin: “When Darby made the open challenge, I would have taken out anybody in line to be the one to answer that. The fact that I was the person to come out and answer is open challenge, it couldn’t have been anybody else. I have been waiting for an opportunity to prove myself over and over again, especially on an AEW pay-per-view.”

On giving fans a taste of Singles Brody in the Continental Classic: “I feel I gave everyone a taste with the Continental Classic of what a singles Brody King looks like. I would love to keep giving that in the future. At the end of the day, I like wrestling, I like violence, I like chaos. Whether it’s tag, singles, or trios, I’m game for anything.”

Darby Allin versus Brody King goes down later today at AEW WrestleDream. The event is being held at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.