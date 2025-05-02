Brody King Wants Kris Statlander To Join the Hounds of Hell

In an interview with Grapsody (via Fightful, Brody King spoke about which wrestlers he’d like to see join the Hounds of Hell and he picked former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander. The group currently includes King, Buddy Matthews and Julia Hart.

He said: “Whether it’s singles success, trios, tag, we kind of have all bases covered. Julia is a former singles champion. I’d love to see her with another girl. Her and Kris Statlander just won their match. They’d be a great tag team. Bring Kris Statlander into the Hounds of Hell.“