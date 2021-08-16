Brody King Wants To See ROH Open The Forbidden Door

You can count Brody King among those hoping that ROH gets to open the Forbidden Door and get more crossover going on. King spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed wanting to see ROH work with other companyes and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On ROH potentially working with NJPW more: “I hope so. I hope for complete crossover through all brands. I always say that I hate the term ‘forbidden door’ because we are in a fan service business and keeping Jon Moxley from wrestling Jay Lethal is doing a disservice for the fans. I would love to go to AEW and wrestle Miro, or Darby Allin or whoever they would have me wrestle, just to have this cross promotion. It’s healthy for everybody. I got to wrestle The Good Brothers on New Japan Strong.

“You had this weird AEW, Impact, Ring of Honor and New Japan full crossover, which was really cool. I would love to see more of that. I would also love to see maybe Ring of Honor feuding with, I don’t know, GCW, or PWG or these other bigger indie promotions. I feel like there’s just so much money left on the table. Saying, ‘Oh, we don’t work with that person or that person,’ it’s like, who cares? Let the one big company, that we’re not going to name, be that person that doesn’t want to play with anyone and let the rest of us have a good time.”

On coming down to the ring along with Malakai Black in the main event angle of PWG Mystery Vortex 7: “It’s crazy because I feel like there’s not a lot of surprises in pro wrestling anymore, and now Tommy has been the the main focus point of two of them, which is pretty awesome. That moment at PWG, it was insane. I was a fan in the crowd when Super Dragon had the lights out moment, and the crowd would go insane, and now I’m part of it, which is insane to say. And being able to have that moment with Tommy, it was just special. He’s always been a really good friend of mine, and I told him the day of the show. About five years ago, I went to Florida when WrestleMania was there. I did an EVOLVE tryout, and I was sleeping on his couch and I think I had one WrestleMania weekend show. I got paid $5 to do, and I’m sleeping on Tommy’s couch and he debuted at Takeover that day. Five years later, here we are preparing to do our thing together, so it was a really, really cool moment, like a full circle moment.”