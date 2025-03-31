Brody King Reveals Which Wrestlers He Would Want In a Band With Him

Brody King is a rock star as well as a member of the AEW roster, and he recently revealed who he would want in an all-wrestler band. The AEW star is the lead singer of God’s Hate and spoke with Highspots Auctions in an interview released yesterday, during which he was asked who he would want from the ring to be in a band with him.

“Andy Williams,” King began, referencing The Butcher (per Fightful). “Me. You could put Danhausen on drums. Danhausen plays the drums. Yeah, he does.”

He continued, “Who else? Joe Henry’s a pretty good songwriter. Obviously. You need a bass player. Who plays bass? I don’t know. Put Billy Gunn in. The ass man on bass.”

King most recently competed against Kyle Fletcher on last week’s AEW Dynamite, with Fletcher getting the win.