Brody King On Why WWE Wasn’t Right Fit For His Wrestling Style, William Regal’s Advice To Him

In a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Brody King discussed forming House of Black with Malakai Black, William Regal’s advice to him, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Brody King on forming House of Black with Malakai Black: “When he got released, it was kind of at the same time that the uncertainty of Ring of Honor in my head started happening. We had this idea of like, ‘What if we did the House of Black?’ PWG reached out and said, ‘Hey, would you guys be interested in doing some tags?’ Malakai was like, ‘Yeah, absolutely. Let’s just see where it goes.’ That just kind of like turned into what it is now. So it was like all these moments just kind of collided into one. We were talking about it the other night that this fun idea that we had as friends is now a thing.”

On his conversations with WWE and William Regal’s advice to him: “I chatted with [William] Regal a few times. He gave me a great piece of advice. I think I talked to him at BOLA in 2018. He was in the crowd, and I kind of pulled him aside after my match. I was like, ‘Do you have any notes for me?’ We had met a couple times before, and he was always very nice to me. He was always very welcoming. He gave me a lot of great advice and great critiques and stuff. He was like, ‘You’re a great wrestler. You’re obviously gonna do great stuff. Your style is obviously more fit for something like Ring of Honor, at the time, or New Japan. Go do all of these things that you want, and after you’re done with that, if you want to come to WWE, here’s my number.’ So I was like, well that’s pretty cool. Being a person that doesn’t want to be in one spot going to the same place every time it was like, ‘Okay, let’s see where this takes me.’ As time has progressed, WWE just wasn’t in my sights. I feel like, the style or anything, it just wasn’t for me. I love New Japan Pro Wrestling. I feel like in essence, that is like what I want to be as a professional wrestler. I feel like a lot of that is translated to AEW now. It’s like the perfect fit and being an AEW is awesome because I get to spend a lot of time with my family, and I get to watch my kids grow up.”

