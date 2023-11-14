wrestling / News
Brogan Finlay Reportedly Spotted at WWE Performance Center
November 14, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Brogan Finlay, son of WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay, was seen today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Finlay recently took part in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago. PWInsider notes that he’s expected to sign a developmental deal with the promotion.
