wrestling / News

Brogan Finlay Reportedly Spotted at WWE Performance Center

November 14, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Performance Center Canyon Ceman, Ace Steel, NXT logo, Valerie Loureda, Melanie Brzezinski Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Brogan Finlay, son of WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay, was seen today at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Finlay recently took part in a tryout at the WWE Performance Center a few weeks ago. PWInsider notes that he’s expected to sign a developmental deal with the promotion.

