Broken Matt Hardy To Appear In Miley Rukus Music Video
Matt Hardy announced on Twitter that he’s set to appear in a music video from AEW music producer Miley Rukus, in his “Broken” persona. According to Rukus, the shoot took six hours.
He wrote: “From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown”
From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown pic.twitter.com/WXIaR3bJ1Z
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 19, 2020
6hr shoot in the can. I entered into the Multiverse one person and emerged as another. Soon you will see that Your Soul Is A #GhostTown pic.twitter.com/ZIjLJm8bSL
— RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) October 18, 2020
