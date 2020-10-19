Broken Matt Hardy To Appear In Miley Rukus Music Video

Matt Hardy announced on Twitter that he’s set to appear in a music video from AEW music producer Miley Rukus, in his “Broken” persona. According to Rukus, the shoot took six hours.

He wrote: “From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown”

From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown pic.twitter.com/WXIaR3bJ1Z — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 19, 2020