Broken Matt Hardy To Appear In Miley Rukus Music Video

October 19, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Matt Hardy announced on Twitter that he’s set to appear in a music video from AEW music producer Miley Rukus, in his “Broken” persona. According to Rukus, the shoot took six hours.

He wrote: “From yesterday’s music video shoot with the mega-talented @MikeyRukus & super cinematographer @RebyHardy.. Stuff gets #BROKEN! Closely watch & follow the drumstick in my right hand. #GhostTown

