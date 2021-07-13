wrestling / News
Broken Skull Sessions With Kevin Nash Now Listed For Sunday
July 12, 2021 | Posted by
It appears that we have a date for the new Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin Nash and that date is this Sunday. The WWE Network on Peacock announcement for this week lists the episode, which was delayed from this past weekend at the last minute, as airing on Sunday afternoon before the Money in the Bank preview episode of WWE’s The Bump.
It was noted earlier today that the postponement of several specials such as the Nash episode and WWE Icons: Lex Luger was due to changes in strategy and release of original content on Peacock, and the WWE Network team adjusting to working within the new hierarchy.
More Trending Stories
- Buddy Murphy Says He Wasn’t Comfortable Kissing Aalyah Mysterio
- Chelsea Green Explains Why She Was Able To Appear At ROH PPV, Thanks John Laurinaitis
- Eric Bischoff On Criticism Of WWE Creative Process, Vince McMahon’s Advice On Working With Talent On Creative
- Kurt Angle On Whether WCW Brand Would’ve Worked In WWE, Backstage Reaction To Steve Austin’s Heel Turn At Invasion 2001