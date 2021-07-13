Broken Skull Sessions With Kevin Nash Now Listed For Sunday

It appears that we have a date for the new Broken Skull Sessions with Kevin Nash and that date is this Sunday. The WWE Network on Peacock announcement for this week lists the episode, which was delayed from this past weekend at the last minute, as airing on Sunday afternoon before the Money in the Bank preview episode of WWE’s The Bump.

It was noted earlier today that the postponement of several specials such as the Nash episode and WWE Icons: Lex Luger was due to changes in strategy and release of original content on Peacock, and the WWE Network team adjusting to working within the new hierarchy.