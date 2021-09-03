wrestling / News
WWE News: Broken Skull Sessions Stories on WWE Playlist, Rick Boogs On After The Bell
September 3, 2021
– The latest episode of WWE Playlist looks at memorable stories from Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch these unforgettable moments from Broken Skull Sessions, featuring “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Bobby Lashley and more.”
– Rick Boogs is the guest on this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves. The episode is described as below:
“The personal guitarist for King Nakamura invites us into the Rat’s Nest for a chat about his journey to WWE, heavy metal fan clubs and his alter-ego Art Von Boogs. Plus, Corey and Vic break down the chaotic championship pictures on Raw, SmackDown and NXT, and Vic gives advice on how to properly spread peanut butter.”
