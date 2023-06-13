Bron Breakker to Speak on Challenge to Seth Rollins on Tonight’s WWE NXT

– As noted, WWE released a preview video for tonight’s NXT TV, hyping Seth Rollins potentially answering Bron Breakker’s challenge for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE.com has now announced that Bron Breakker will be appearing on tonight’s show to speak after issuing the challenge to Rollins. Here’s the full announcement:

Bron Breakker to speak after issuing a World Heavyweight Title challenge to Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker stunned the WWE Universe when he called out Seth “Freakin” Rollins and challenged him to a future World Heavyweight Championship Match.

Breakker has not been shy about making his intentions known and taking what he wants, but will he get Rollins to agree to defend his title?

Tune into NXT on USA at 8/7 C to hear what Breakker will have to say!