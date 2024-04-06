wrestling / News
Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin Retain Tag Titles at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver
– The team of Axiom and Nathan Frazer was not able to overcome the challenge of NXT Tag Team Champions Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. In the opening match of the main card of today’s NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event, Corbin and Breakker defeated Axiom and Frazer to successfully retain their titles.
The event is being held today at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. You can check out 411’s live play-by-play coverage HERE. You can also see some highlights from the tag team title bout below:
