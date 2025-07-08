wrestling / News
Bron Breakker Beats Sami Zayn On WWE Raw, Zayn ‘Out Indefinitely’ After Match
Bron Breakker defeated Sami Zayn on this week’s WWE Raw, putting Zayn indefinitely “out of action” with his actions during the bout.Monday’s episode featured a match between Breakker and Zayn, which saw the former get the win after targeting Zayn’s weakened midsection. Breakker hit three spears on Zayn to ultimately get the win.
Paul Heyman noted in a post-match backstage segment that Breakker had caused Zayn to be put on the injured reserve list for an indefinite amount of time.
Zayn had been weakened before the match by an attack from Karrion Kross, who laid Zayn out with the pipe he used in a backstage assault last week.
