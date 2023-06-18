Bron Breakker Thinks That “Being A Heel Now Is The Best”

In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, Bron Breakker shared his thoughts on not being drafted out of NXT despite his significant standing in the brand since 2021 (via Fightful). Breakker expressed that he is widely enjoying his current work for WWE and content without the pressures and concerns regarding a potential call-up at the moment. You can find a few highlights from Breakker on the subject and listen to the full podcast episode below.

On not being drafted and his current arc in NXT: “No, there’s no disappointment or anything. Being a heel now is the best thing that I’ve done. I’m having so much fun. It’s more natural for me. This is just such a better version of me, you know? I’m having the time of my life right now. I’m not worried about whether I’m going up or getting drafted. That’s not something I worry about or think about. You know, when my time comes, it’ll come. That’s it.”

On the need for continual improvement as a performer: “Oh, absolutely. I mean, I think my entire overall package can be improved. I don’t think I can ever stop improving. Some aspects of the game, it’s just going to take time, take reps, take –just being a seasoned athlete. Just those reps, night after night after night on the road. That’s when some of these things come, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”