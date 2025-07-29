Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed Destroy Jey Uso & Roman Reigns To Close WWE Raw

Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed got one over on their SummerSlam opponents, taking out Jey Uso and Roman Reigns on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Uso battle Reed in the main event, a match that ended in a DQ when Breakker speared Uso on the outside.

Breakker and Reed proceeded to assault Uso in the ring after the match before Reigns came down to the ring. He cleared the ring of the heels and with Uso joining him, he went outside the ring where Breakker speared Reigns. They then beat Reigns and Uso down and delivered spears and Tsunamis to both, including a spear from Breakker to both men through the timekeeper’s barricade. Reed took Reigns shoes and the heels posed in the ring with Paul Heyman to close the show.

Reigns and Uso will battle Reed and Breakker at WWE SummerSlam.